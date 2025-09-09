AppLovin Corporation $APP Stock Holdings Trimmed by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $26,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $547.04 on Tuesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.73 and a 1-year high of $555.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total value of $86,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at $78,682,473.21. This trade represents a 52.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,288 shares of company stock valued at $515,437,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.86.

Get Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.