Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Amphenol worth $507,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

