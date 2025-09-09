Amphenol Corporation $APH is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 1.7% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $37,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:APH opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $113.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

