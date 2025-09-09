American Trust Sells 955 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,362,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

