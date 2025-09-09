American Trust Sells 4,382 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 18.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 95.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 962.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CB opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.35. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.