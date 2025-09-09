American Trust Sells 2,233 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

American Trust lowered its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Progressive were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE PGR opened at $246.12 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average of $265.40. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.