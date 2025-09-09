American Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

American Trust lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $429.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

