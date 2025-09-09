American Trust Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.9% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after acquiring an additional 146,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.