American Trust Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $54,907,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $209.97 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.22 and its 200 day moving average is $194.14. The stock has a market cap of $370.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

