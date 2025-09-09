Amcor PLC $AMCR Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 18,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

