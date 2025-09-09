Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 161,700 shares, adropof21.0% from the July 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,617.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,617.0 days.

Alsea Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

