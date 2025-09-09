Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 161,700 shares, adropof21.0% from the July 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,617.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,617.0 days.
Alsea Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.
About Alsea
