Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, adropof27.3% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCS opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

