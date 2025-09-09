Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AA

Alcoa Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,737,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,863,000 after acquiring an additional 959,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,222 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Alcoa by 178.8% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,814,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,071,000 after buying an additional 3,087,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,898,000 after buying an additional 211,141 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,933,000.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.