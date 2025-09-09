Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $575,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Alaethes Wealth LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 97,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after buying an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $971.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $867.16 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $961.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $976.25. The stock has a market cap of $431.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.50%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,147 shares of company stock worth $5,031,130. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

