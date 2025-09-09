Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,558,000 after buying an additional 94,537 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $322.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.28 and its 200-day moving average is $285.34. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $326.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,260 shares of company stock valued at $138,125,545. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

