Alaethes Wealth LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CB opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

