Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Walmart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 14,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Walmart by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 752,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,037,000 after buying an additional 111,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $815.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

