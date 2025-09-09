Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ajinomoto Co. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 15108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised Ajinomoto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. CLSA raised Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 5.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.02%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

