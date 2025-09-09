AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,400 shares, agrowthof41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

AGLXY opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited engages in the supply of energy and other essential services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. It engages in the retail of electricity and gas; retail of broadband, mobile, and voice services; and provision of solar and energy products and services.

