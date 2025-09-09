AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,400 shares, agrowthof41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
AGLXY opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.45.
About AGL Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AGL Energy
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.