Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Down 34.8% in August

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,000 shares, adeclineof34.8% from the July 31st total of 82,800 shares. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agape ATP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Agape ATP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 1,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.98. Agape ATP has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 183.13%.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

