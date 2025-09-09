Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Down 34.8% in August

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,000 shares, adeclineof34.8% from the July 31st total of 82,800 shares. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agape ATP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Agape ATP
Agape ATP Stock Performance
Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 183.13%.
Agape ATP Company Profile
Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agape ATP
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Take the Money and Run: Strategy Stock Looks Tapped Out
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Novartis’ Moonshot Cancer Therapy Could Be Future Growth Driver
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.