Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 3,181 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after buying an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $320.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.90. The stock has a market cap of $525.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $322.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

