Advisory Alpha LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.12. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $238.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

