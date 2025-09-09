Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 803 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $420.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

