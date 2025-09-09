Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 1,581,924 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581,924 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $191,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

