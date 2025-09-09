Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The stock has a market cap of $245.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average of $125.98.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,415,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

