Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.83 and a 200 day moving average of $381.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

