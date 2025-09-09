ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Update

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,020,000 shares, anincreaseof28.0% from the July 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.44. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $334,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This trade represents a 10.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,160. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,152 shares of company stock valued at $6,914,160 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 14.4% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 122,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 4,309.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

