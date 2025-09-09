Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) CMO Cindy Jacobs Sells 27,629 Shares

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) CMO Cindy Jacobs sold 27,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $76,532.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 115,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,170.45. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 292,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACHV

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.