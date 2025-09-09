Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) CMO Cindy Jacobs Sells 27,629 Shares

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2025

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHVGet Free Report) CMO Cindy Jacobs sold 27,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $76,532.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 115,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,170.45. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 292,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACHV

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.