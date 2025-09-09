accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
ACSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group from GBX 700 to GBX 575 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, accesso Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 562.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Novartis’ Moonshot Cancer Therapy Could Be Future Growth Driver
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.