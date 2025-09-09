accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ACSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group from GBX 700 to GBX 575 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, accesso Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 562.50.

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 430 on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 343.71 and a twelve month high of GBX 626. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.96. The firm has a market cap of £167.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,970.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

