AAF Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,819,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 11,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $256.20 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.43 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.97. The firm has a market cap of $238.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

