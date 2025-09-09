AAF Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,989,000 after purchasing an additional 208,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $159.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average is $162.14.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

