AAF Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

AAF Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

