985 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Bought by HFM Investment Advisors LLC

HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

