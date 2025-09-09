95,937 Shares in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Expro Group by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

XPRO opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Expro Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $422.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

