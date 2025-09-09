8,894 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

