8,473 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 726.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in United Bankshares by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

