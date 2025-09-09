7,236 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

