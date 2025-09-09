6,242 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $332.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $283.29 and a 12 month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

