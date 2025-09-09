532 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,417,953.80. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.50, for a total value of $54,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,380. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $26,926,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $740.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $764.18 and a 200 day moving average of $682.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 182.87, a PEG ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $353.91 and a one year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.69.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

