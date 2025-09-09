4,000 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 2,170.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP stock opened at $263.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $265.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

