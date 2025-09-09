3,573 Shares in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,620,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,080,000 after acquiring an additional 217,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 47,124.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 424,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

