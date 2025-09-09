17,300 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 617.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 904.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.29. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FLO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

