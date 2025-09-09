15,467 Shares in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD Bought by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Diodes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Diodes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research raised Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,634.30. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,236.44. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.08 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

