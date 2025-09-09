140,774 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in PulteGroup by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.46.
PulteGroup Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE:PHM opened at $141.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
