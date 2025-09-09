1,391 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 55,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $272.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,121 shares of company stock valued at $13,003,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

