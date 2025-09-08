Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) Insider Wayne Bramwell Purchases 323,596 Shares

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Bramwell bought 323,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,190,833.28.
Westgold Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Westgold Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 87.0%. This is an increase from Westgold Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Westgold Resources’s payout ratio is 15.00%.
About Westgold Resources
Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, operation, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company’s assets include Bryah Operations, Murchison Operations, Meekatharra Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise various mining titles covering 1,300 square kilometers in the Murchison region.
