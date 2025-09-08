Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Reduced by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,821 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 14,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Walmart by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 752,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,037,000 after buying an additional 111,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $800.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

