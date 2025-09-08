Voleon Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Voleon Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,187 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after acquiring an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,990,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,953,000 after purchasing an additional 202,259 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 3.1%

Fortinet stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Read Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.