Voleon Capital Management LP Purchases 377 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Voleon Capital Management LP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 111.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Booking by 300.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,505.80 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,700.97 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,615.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5,200.02. The company has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price target (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.