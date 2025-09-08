Voleon Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Voleon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $537.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $541.21 and a 200 day moving average of $514.49. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.